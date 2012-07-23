LONDON, July 23 Online gaming company 32Red PLC
said its revenues this year would beat market forecasts
after they rose 50 percent in the first six months.
The Gibraltar-based company, which operates a range of
casino-style games online, also said it planned to enter the
Italian market during the second half of the year. Most of its
current players are based in Britain.
Revenues increased to 16.5 million pounds ($25.8 million) in
the six months to end-June, from 11 million a year ago, and were
up by 28 percent in the first 20 days of July.
"The strong H1 trading performance and current trading is
likely to see the company deliver revenues that are ahead of
current market expectations for 2012," CEO Ed Ware said in a
statement on Monday.
"The company continues to invest in marketing and confirms
that profits remain in line with management expectations."
32Red is following the example of larger rivals William Hill
and Paddy Power by launching online casinos in
Italy, one of the biggest gambling markets in the world.
"We look forward to launching 32Red.it during the second
half of the year and welcome the recent decision by the Italian
authorities to commence the procedures to approve online slots
games from December 2012 onwards," Ware said.