Dec 26 Xiamen 35.com Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shenzhen Daoxi Technology for 715 million yuan ($115.11 million) via cash, share issue

* Says shares to resume trade on Dec 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rogq65; bit.ly/1rogl2r

