BRIEF-Comtec Solar Systems Group appoints Zhang Zhen as CEO
* John Yi Zhang has resigned as chief executive officer of company
Dec 26 Xiamen 35.com Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Shenzhen Daoxi Technology for 715 million yuan ($115.11 million) via cash, share issue
* Says shares to resume trade on Dec 29
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rogq65; bit.ly/1rogl2r
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2114 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* John Yi Zhang has resigned as chief executive officer of company
* Says that the company's consolidated financial statements will not be affected by aplha grissin's bankruptcy