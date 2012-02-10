SHANGHAI Feb 10 Chinese online retailer
Jingdong Mall is planning to launch an online hotel booking
business soon, as part of the firm's rapid expansion, the
state-owned China Securities Journal reported on Friday.
Jingdong Mall, which runs the website www.360buy.com, is
China's second-largest business-to-consumer website, after
Alibaba Group's Taobao, according to Analysys
International.
The company, which already runs an online airline booking
business, is planning to expand further into the travel segment,
the newspaper cited an unnamed company source as saying.
The firm said in October it was planning to hire 20,000
staff in 2012 to support its rapidly growing business.
