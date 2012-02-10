SHANGHAI Feb 10 Chinese online retailer Jingdong Mall is planning to launch an online hotel booking business soon, as part of the firm's rapid expansion, the state-owned China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

Jingdong Mall, which runs the website www.360buy.com, is China's second-largest business-to-consumer website, after Alibaba Group's Taobao, according to Analysys International.

The company, which already runs an online airline booking business, is planning to expand further into the travel segment, the newspaper cited an unnamed company source as saying.

The firm said in October it was planning to hire 20,000 staff in 2012 to support its rapidly growing business. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ken Wills)