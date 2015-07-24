FRANKFURT, July 24 Commodities and currency
exchange operator CME Group is competing against
Germany's Deutsche Boerse in a final round of bidding
for German-based foreign exchange trading platform 360T, three
industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
The sources said 360T would choose one of the bidders for
exclusive talks shortly and that the purchase price for the
company was likely to rise to 650-750 million euros ($711.10
million to $820.50 million) from earlier industry estimates of
500-600 million euros.
Reuters reported last month that Deutsche Boerse was
considering a bid for the company.
"For CME, it would be a big step to increase its footprint
in Europe. So they should be able to pay a high strategic
premium," one source said, adding it would also be a big
strategic step for Deutsche Boerse.
All three companies declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9141 euros)
