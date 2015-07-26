FRANKFURT, July 26 Deutsche Boerse is buying German-based foreign exchange trading platform 360T for 725 million euros, the Frankfurt-based stock market operator said on Sunday.

"The combination will facilitate significant double-digit million Euro revenue synergies in the mid-term by utilising Deutsche Börse Group's international distribution capabilities and expertise," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

Deutsche Boerse added that it plans to finance the acquisition via a combination of debt and equity, and that it expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to cash earnings per share. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)