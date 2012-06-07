BOSTON, June 7 38 Studios, the video game
company run by former Red Sox baseball great Curt Schilling,
declared bankruptcy o n T hursday, weeks after laying off most of
its staff and being cut off from funds by the state of Rhode
Island.
"This action comes after several weeks when the company has
reviewed, considered and received the recommendations and advice
with respect to potential avenues for relief that are currently
available," the company said in a statement.
The filing for bankruptcy protection was made in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
The Providence Journal reported that the Rhode Island State
Police and other law enforcement agencies have launched an
investigation into 38 Studios.
A spokeswoman for Steven O'Donnell, superintendent of the
state police, had no official comment.
Officials from 38 Studios did not respond to calls and
emails for further comment.
Schilling's company received a $75 million taxpayer-backed
loan guarantee from Rhode Island in 2010, as an incentive to
move its headquarters to Providence from Maynard, Massachusetts.
It had received almost $50 million of those funds through late
May.
In May, 38 Studios was more than two weeks late on a $1.4
million loan repayment to the state and failed to make payroll.