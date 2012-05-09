(Adds additional codes, removes erroneous dual attribution in
* 3CIF senior unsecured bonds widen over 100bp
* AMF confirms suspension of 3CIF covered bonds
* Caisse d'Epargne, Banque Postale rumoured as takeover
candidates
By Aimee Donnellan and Jean-Marc Poilpre
LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France's (3CIF) suspension of several of its covered bonds on
Monday has caused its senior unsecured bonds to widen and
sparked rumours of a possible merger with another French bank.
On Wednesday the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF)
confirmed to Reuters that it had requested that the issuer
suspend trading of a number of covered bonds. Several market
sources said this was because it had failed to submit its
accounts by the April 30 deadline.
At the same time, the group is heard to be facing a
three-notch downgrade by Moody's.
3CIF was not immediately available for comment, while an AMF
spokeswoman said:
"We are not commenting other than to say that we confirm the
suspension of the bonds, ahead of an announcement from the
issuer. The AMF is following this dossier (matter) as part of
its role to ensure the correct functioning of the market."
On Wednesday morning 3CIF's senior unsecured bonds widened
initially by around 30bp, according to Tradeweb at 0910GMT.
Notes have continued to move wider, with very large bid/offer
spreads. The 3.75% March 2014 issue was last 106bp wider at
330.5/284.6bp.
The bank has been under close scrutiny for months with the
regulator having ordered it to boost its capital, according to
Mediapart, a French news website. Mediapart also said the Bank
of France has indicated that it would provide all the liquidity
banks in general may need.
A takeover of 3CIF by Banque Postale is the favoured option.
But until now, 3CIF has so far resisted the move.
Caisse d'Epargne, part of the BPCE Group, and Banque
Postale, which is currently looking to grow its retail covered
bond business, are strong possibilities for a merger, a source
on Wednesday said.
"There is persistent negative news surrounding 3CIF that
cannot be without foundation," said a senior official at a
French bank.
"It's possible that 3CIF will be bought by another group."
Another banker said that because 3CIF is almost entirely
funded through wholesale markets, this is leading the market to
think that there is a black hole in the issuer's funding that is
likely to be announced.
Suspension of covered bonds is considered highly unusual by
market participants, who say it is usually to prevent a mass
sell-off of bonds from retail accounts.
"3CIF are almost entirely reliant on wholesale funding so
these kinds of rumours could make it very difficult for them to
continue with their business," said a banker.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris,; editing by
Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)