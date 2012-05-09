* 3CIF senior unsecured bonds widen over 100bp
* AMF confirms suspension of 3CIF covered bonds
* Caisse d'Epargne, Banque Postale rumoured as takeover
candidates
* BPCE denies interest
(Adds source on 2011 accounts, background)
By Aimee Donnellan and Jean-Marc Poilpre
LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France's (3CIF) suspension of several of its covered bonds
has caused its senior unsecured bonds to widen and raised
prospects for a possible merger with another French bank.
3CIF, a mortgage lender that does not take deposits and
relies on the market for its funding, has been under close
scrutiny from regulators since Moody's put it on negative watch
in February for a potential downgrade of up to four notches.
The French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) told Reuters on
Wednesday that it had requested that the issuer suspend trading
of a number of covered bonds.
Several market sources said this was because it had failed
to submit its 2011 accounts by the April 30 deadline.
A source close to 3CIF said that last year's results
themselves were on a par with 2010's: loan production rose to
over 5 billion euros, while loss provisions fell by almost half.
But with so much riding on the looming Moody's decision, the
lack of a clear outlook meant auditors could not sign them off.
3CIF was not immediately available for comment, while an AMF
spokeswoman said:
"We are not commenting other than to say that we confirm the
suspension of the bonds, ahead of an announcement from the
issuer. The AMF is following this dossier (matter) as part of
its role to ensure the correct functioning of the market."
On Wednesday morning 3CIF's senior unsecured bonds widened
initially by around 30bp, according to Tradeweb at 0910GMT.
Notes have continued to move wider, with very large bid/offer
spreads. The 3.75 percent March 2014 issue was last 106bp wider
at 330.5/284.6bp.
The bank has been under close scrutiny for months with the
regulator having ordered it to boost its capital, according to
Mediapart, a French news website.
Mediapart also said the Bank of France has indicated that it
would provide all the liquidity banks in general may need.
A takeover of 3CIF by Banque Postale is the favoured option,
bankers believe. 3CIF has so far resisted the move.
A spokesman for Banque Postale was not available for
comment.
Caisse d'Epargne, part of the BPCE Group, and Banque
Postale, which is currently looking to grow its retail covered
bond business, are strong possibilities for a merger, a source
on Wednesday said.
A BPCE spokesman ruled out any such purchase.
"There is persistent negative news surrounding 3CIF that
cannot be without foundation," said a senior official at a
French bank.
"It's possible that 3CIF will be bought by another group."
Another banker said 3CIF's funding model is leading the
market to think that there is a black hole in its funding that
is likely to be announced.
Suspension of covered bonds is considered highly unusual by
market participants, who say it is usually to prevent a mass
sell-off of bonds from retail accounts.
"3CIF are almost entirely reliant on wholesale funding so
these kinds of rumours could make it very difficult for them to
continue with their business," said a banker.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent in Paris,; editing by
Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)