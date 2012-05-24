LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France is still hopeful that a sale will solve its funding
problems but is unable to rule out a nationalisation by the
French government, a spokeswoman for the lender told IFR on
Thursday.
HSBC has been appointed as advisor for a potential sale, the
spokeswoman said.
3CIF decided to hold off from communicating with the market
until Moody's, Fitch and the borrower's auditors could confirm
rating actions and results. But this silence angered many in the
market.
"Lack of communication was the biggest mistake," said a
covered bond analyst. "3CIF suspended trading on a public
holiday just after the election and stated that a press release
was pending."
"The issuer didn't answer the phone, didn't return calls,
the employees were not logged in on Bloomberg and there was no
official statement on the website."
3CIF's spokeswoman explained that the issuer was to release
a statement after the suspension but received a call from both
rating agencies saying credit committees had been formed. 3CIF
therefore decided to hold off until there was more certainty.
Moody's cut 3CIF's standalone bank financial strength rating
to E/Caa1 from C/A3 last Thursday, ending more than a week-long
communication blackout following the suspension of the issuer's
covered and senior bonds.
The agency also said the bank is no longer viable without
ongoing financial support, adding that 3CIF had only very
limited access to private-sector financing.
The suspension was a result of a failure of 3CIF's auditors
to sign off its 2011 accounts by the April 30 deadline, which
followed a statement from Moody's regarding a possible four
notch downgrade.
"A four notch downgrade is a massive threat for a wholesale
funded institution. It forces an in-depth and time-consuming
documentation for accounts to be closed under the going concern
principle" she said. "We still don't understand the Moody's
rationale."
UNCERTAINTY PREVAILS
Although the bonds are no longer suspended, uncertainty
still hovers over fellow French bond issuers as the primary
market has ground to a halt.
Despite the statement from 3CIF as well as the admission
that it is currently looking for a buyer, the country's covered
bond spreads have not recovered.
French banks that have widened by as much 20bp since the
suspension, which traders say is partly a result of concerns
regarding French bank exposure to Greek debt.
Some market participants believe the handling of the
situation has put investors off buying covered bonds in the
short term.
3CIF has released its 2011 results and says that priority
has been given to the sale of 3CIF.
"3CIF's shareholders had discussed a sale in the past. These
discussions became more acute following the Moody's statement
last February," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing Alex Chambers, Philip
Wright)