* Sector worth $1.7 bln worldwide in 2011
* Used to make medical implants, guns, dresses
* Computers can improve designs
By Ben Deighton
LEUVEN, Belgium, March 6 3D printing has already
changed the game for manufacturing specialised products such as
medical devices but the real revolution will come when designers
start to rethink the shapes of objects.
3D printing removes the limitations of the manufacturing
process from the equation, which means whatever can be designed
on a computer can be turned into an object, 3D printing
specialists say.
To really start using the technology to its full potential,
designers and engineers need to imagine new products.
"You are almost unlimited as to the type of geometric
complexity," said Terry Wohlers, an independent analyst who
advises companies on the 3D printing sector.
Belgium-based company Materialise, a pioneer in the process,
has a display of a foldable chair printed from one continuous
piece of plastic - and made with the hinges already joined
together, for example.
"You can do shapes and forms that otherwise would be very
expensive to do with traditional manufacturing, or would require
many parts that then are later assembled," Wohlers said.
The 3D process has been used to build prototypes for 25
years, but only now is making its way into regular production.
Companies such as General Electric Co plan to use 3D printing to
build lightweight aircraft parts, while dentists use it to
create crowns in the space of an hour rather than two weeks.
3D printers have made working guns and are being tested to
see if they can make houses on the moon using lunar soil.
Scientists hope they may one day print human organs after
researchers successfully printed tissue using human stem cells.
U.S. President Barack Obama even highlighted the technology
in this year's State of the Union address as an example of
innovation that can create jobs.
But Materialise CEO Wilfried Vancraen, recently voted the
most influential person in the 3D printing sector by readers of
TCT Magazine, a publication devoted to the industry, says the
process is too slow and too expensive to replace most mass
market manufacturing - at least as we now know it.
"3D Printing is not suited to making most of the products
that we use today. You cannot print a Stradivarius just as you
can't print an iPad," he said.
"What we have seen is that just replacing a product by a 3D
printed product, for instance in the spare part application, is
in many cases even not feasible, and in no cases really
economical."
ROBOT DESIGNERS
What you can do is involve the computer in the design
process, so it can work out how to improve designs, for example
to handle stress better.
"Any part that requires some structural integrity, you can
let mathematics decide where to put the material," said Wohlers.
"The design can look very organic and very different than
what you would normally see."
It's in fields such as medicine and furniture and clothing
design that the technology has already had a huge impact.
Already, well over 90 percent of in-the-ear hearing aids are
made using 3D printing, and that lets clever software which can
work out exactly how to optimise the acoustic properties of the
hearing aid into the manufacturing process.
Switzerland-based Sonova, a leading maker of
hearing aids, is now using graphics software to modify the shape
of the device once it has been scanned, improving its physical
fit to the individual ear canal, and its acoustic qualities.
That's all thanks to 3D printing, as this couldn't be done
cost-efficiently before.
"Take your fingers, block you ear canals both and speak, and
your own voice sounds horrible," said Stefan Launer, Sonova's
Vice President Science & Technology.
"By intelligently placing acoustic vents into these housings
you can reduce this effect, and that's what we call an acoustic
optimised vent, and that's something we can do with this
software."
The biggest 3D printers, known as mammoth stereolithograhy
machines, have a printing area over 2 meters long and can take
up to a week to complete the biggest print jobs.
Inside, an intricate pattern of lasers play over the surface
of liquid plastic resin.
Layer by layer, they solidify the resin to form the 3D
printed object under the liquid. At the end of the print, the
object rises out of the liquid as it is pushed up out of the
reservoir.
In the case of printing houses on the moon, researchers are
experimenting with mixing lunar soil mixed with magnesium oxide
and a binding salt, building the structure up layer by layer at
about 2 metres (6.6 feet) per hour.
To create human tissue, scientists from Scotland's
Heriot-Watt University loaded human stem cells into two separate
reservoirs and deposited them onto a plate in a pre-programmed
pattern.
The first commercial 3D printer was put on show by South
Carolina-based 3D Systems in 1988. Inspired, Vancraen
set up Materialise two years later.
"Some printers allow now to mix different materials with
different material properties: hard, soft, different densities
crossing through one piece," said Vancraen.
"That is the most unexplored (characteristic), but also the
most difficult to really use well."
He believes that as the new uses emerge, the manufacturing
applications of 3D printing will continue to grow, eventually
being worth 10, 20 or 30 percent of the manufacturing industry.
Wohlers estimates the 3D printing industry was worth $1.7
billion worldwide in 2011, and will grow to more than $3.7
billion by 2015.
"The growth has been nothing short of phenomenal," he said.