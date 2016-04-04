BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises says to expand industrial segment
* Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc - effective July 1, 2017, its industrial steam generation group will transition from power segment to industrial segment
April 4 3D printer maker 3D Systems Corp said it appointed Vyomesh Joshi as its president and chief executive.
Joshi succeeds Andy Johnson, who was serving as the interim president and CEO, the company said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Moleculin Biotech issues shareholder update on FDA designation of orphan drug and IND status for annamycin