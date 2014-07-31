(Corrects earnings per share in second paragraph to 2 cents from 0.02 cents)

July 31 3D Systems Corp's quarterly net income fell 77 percent as its gross margins shrunk about 4 percentage points.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $9.3 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $151.5 million from $120.8 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Joyjeet Das)