May 10 3D Systems Corp's shares could fall another 30 percent amid delays with the company's consumer line of 3-D printers and little evidence of real in-home demand for the products, Barron's financial newspaper said in its latest issue.

Shares of 3D Systems fell 10 percent to $22 last week after the company withdrew its annual guidance.

But even at a three-year low, the stock price does not reflect current risk, which includes plans by printing pioneer Hewlett-Packard to enter the 3D printing space next year, Barron's said in the issue, dated May 11.

Wall Street analysts have cut their 2015 earnings estimates for the company nearly in half in the past three months, from $1.02 per share at the end of January to 58 cents as of last week, the weekly newspaper said.

Shares of 3D Systems ended last week at $22.32. Barron's said it sees the stock's value at $15. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)