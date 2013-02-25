UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Corvex urges Energen to consider sale
May 31 Hedge fund Corvex Management LP on Wednesday reported a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp and called for the possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
NEW YORK Feb 25 3D Systems Corp : * Shares down 6.9 percent premarket after results
May 31 Hedge fund Corvex Management LP on Wednesday reported a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp and called for the possible sale of the oil and gas producer.
ATHENS, May 31 Alpha Finance, a subsidiary of Alpha Bank, is offering up to 17.69 million shares of construction group Ellaktor, about 10 percent of the company's outstanding share total, via an accelerated book building procedure, it said on Wednesday.