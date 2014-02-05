(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to say 3D Systems cut its adjusted profit forecast for the full year, not fourth quarter)

Feb 5 3D Systems Corp estimated its 2013 adjusted profit below its forecast, hurt by softer demand for its printed parts and consumer printers, sending its shares tumbling 25 percent.

The largest listed 3D printer company estimated that it earned 83 to 87 cents per share on an adjusted basis in 2013.

The company had forecast earnings of 93 cents to $1.03 per share.

3D Systems also said it expected full-year 2014 adjusted earnings of 73 to 85 cents per share on revenue of $680 million to $720 million.

Analysts on average expect 2014 earnings of $1.27 per share on revenue of $671.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

3D System's shares were trading at $56.92 in early trading on Wednesday. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)