Oct 29 3D Systems Corp cut its earnings
forecast for 2013 as it spends more on research and expanding
its retail presence, sending its shares down 7 percent in
premarket trading.
The largest listed 3D printer company said it expects
full-year adjusted earnings of 93 cents to $1.03 per share, down
from its previous forecast of $1.05 to $1.20.
The company, however, raised its revenue forecast for the
year to $500 million-$530 million from its previous forecast of
$485 million-$510 million, and reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results.
3D Systems said it was also investing in developing new
products and growing capacity at metal 3D printer maker Phenix
Systems, which it acquired in July.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $17.7
million, or 17 cents per share, in the three months to Sept. 30,
from $13.5 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share.
Revenue rose 50 percent to $135.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 26 cents per
share on revenue of $132 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company signed a retail agreement with office supply
retailer Staples Inc in May to sell its Cube consumer
printer.
However, sales of the printer have been in hundreds rather
than the thousands anticipated, William Blair analyst Brian Drab
wrote in a pre-earnings note.
"The retail partnership with Staples has definitely had an
impact on 3D Systems' shares over the last several months, but
our checks indicate essentially zero impact on the company's
financial performance," he said.
3D Systems' shares have risen 44 percent since the
announcement from Staples. The company does not break out sales
figures for Cube, which it launched in January last year.
Shares of the company, whose rivals include Stratasys Ltd
and Exone Co, were trading at $53.12 after
closing at $56.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.