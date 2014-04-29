April 29 3D Systems Corp's quarterly revenue jumped 45 percent due to higher sales of its 3D printers and printing materials.

The net income attributable to the company fell to $4.9 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $147.8 million. Sales of 3D printers and products rose 53 percent to $60.8 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)