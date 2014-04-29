BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 29 3D Systems Corp's quarterly revenue jumped 45 percent due to higher sales of its 3D printers and printing materials.
The net income attributable to the company fell to $4.9 million, or 5 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $5.9 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $147.8 million. Sales of 3D printers and products rose 53 percent to $60.8 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Elliott Associates Lp reports purchase of 153,909 shares of Peabody Energy from April 25 - April 27 at price ranging from $26.0724/share-$26.50/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p8PN87) Further company coverage: