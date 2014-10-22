Oct 22 3D Systems Corp estimated
quarterly revenue well below the average analyst estimate,
citing manufacturing constraints, sending its shares down 11
percent in premarket trading.
The three-dimensional printer maker said it expected to
report adjusted earnings of 16 cents-19 cents per share for the
third quarter ended September.
The company estimated revenue of $164 million to $169
million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 21 cents per
share on revenue of $186 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
