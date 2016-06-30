LONDON, June 30 British private equity firm 3i has no plans to dispose of its investment in Dutch discount retailer Action despite a number of approaches, the company said on Thursday.

Action is the jewel in 3i's portfolio and its largest investment. The buyout firm said it had decided to increase the book value of its Action investment to 1.46 billion pounds ($1.95 billion) after a liquidity discount, up from 902 million pounds as of end March.

"3i is actively engaged in the further development of Action and is not intending to sell its investment or organise a flotation of Action in the near future," 3i said.

($1 = 0.7471 pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)