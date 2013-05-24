LONDON May 24 3i Group PLC is taking
over the European infrastructure fund management business run by
Barclays as part of a plan to boost fee income from
public-private partnerships and energy investment projects.
The private equity firm, which is aiming to become one of
Europe's biggest investors in infrastructure, said the deal
announced on Friday would complement its existing business at 3i
Infrastructure and help it to raise new funds and source new
investment opportunities.
Barclays Infrastructure Funds Management Limited (BIFM) has
around 780 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of assets under
management and is run by an investment team based in London and
Paris. Since its launch in 1996, the business has invested 1.7
billion pounds across six funds.
Financial terms of the proposed transaction were not
disclosed but the annual asset management fees earned by BIFM
are expected to cover its operating costs, 3i said.