* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
Nov 5 3I Group: * 3i acquires Allianz Capital Partners' stake in Scandlines * 3i, and funds managed by 3i, are investing EUR 165M to facilitate
the acquisition of ACP's 49% stake in scandlines * 3i group - as part of acquisition of ACP's stake, has refinanced current debt
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.