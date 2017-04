July 30 3i Group Plc :

* Received 164 million stg of private equity realisation proceeds in quarter ended 30 June 2014, with an additional c. 245 million stg expected from exits signed but not yet completed

* Raised a $618 million US CLO in quarter ended 30 June 2014

* Further E525 million European CLO announced since quarter end

* Diluted NAV per share increased by 4 pct to 361 pence as at 30 June 2014