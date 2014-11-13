LONDON Nov 13 British private equity company 3i Group said on Thursday it had a solid first-half portfolio performance, making a return of 234 million pounds ($369.1 million), up from 175 million pounds last year.

The owner of women's fashion chain Hobbs and Dutch discount retailer Action said portfolio realisation and refinancing proceeds came to 324 million pounds in the six months to Sept. 30 and that it was expecting to pay a minimum full-year dividend of 15 pence per share.

($1 = 0.6340 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by David Clarke)