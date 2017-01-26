LONDON Jan 26 Investment company 3i Group's total return on assets reached 24.1 percent in its third quarter to Dec 31, it said on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its private equity division.

The group, which has private equity, infrastructure and debt management divisions investing in northern Europe and North America, saw a rise in its diluted net asset value per share, a key performance indicator, to 558 pence from 551 pence in the previous quarter.

"Our portfolio remains well positioned, with our key assets continuing to deliver consistently robust performance," chief executive Simon Borrows said in a statement, adding that 3i was "set for a strong close to the current financial year." (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)