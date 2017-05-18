LONDON May 18 Private equity fund 3i on
Thursday reported a 36 percent total return for the year to
March 31 and recommended a 18.5 pence per share final dividend.
The fund, which makes private equity and infrastructure
investments and recently sold its debt management arm, said
total return rose to 1,592 million pounds ($2.06 billion) from
824 million a year earlier.
It proposed a final dividend of 18.5 pence per share, up
from 16p a year earlier, which would raise the total dividend
for the 2017 financial year to 26.5p from 22p per share, subject
to shareholder approval.
The company generated 982 million pounds of proceeds through
disposals and refinancings including the sale of baby feeding
company Mayborn and promotional products supplier Polyconcept,
at an average money multiple of 3.7x.
But the company, which invests in mid-market companies
operating across Europe, Asia and the Americas, had written down
its investment in lingerie chain Agent Provocateur to nil after
accounting irregularities had concealed its true financial
position. The total writedown for the year was 49 million
pounds.
The private equity industry has been flooded with cheap
capital looking for higher returns than the public markets which
has pushed up valuations raising concerns that private equity
returns will be depressed.
"There's a lot more money around there looking for deals
than there are deals," Simon Borrows, chief executive of 3i said
on a call with reporters, adding that 3i tries to go to
acquisition targets directly instead of taking part in auctions.
Borrows said 3i was investing more of its money in
continental northern Europe and the United States.
"Our portfolio in the UK is quite small... we see the UK
market as being completely over-served and competitive."
Investing primarily in utilities, transportation and social
infrastructure in Britain and Europe, 3i's infrastructure assets
under management increased to 2.9 billion pounds from 2.3
billion pounds largely due to fundraising and strong portfolio
performance.
3i's shares were down 0.42 percent at 837 pence at 0708 GMT.
($1 = 0.7720 pounds)
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)