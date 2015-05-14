LONDON May 14 British private equity firm 3i reported an investment return of 719 million pounds ($1.13 billion) in the year to March 31, helped by strong earnings growth in its portfolio companies.

The owner of Agent Provocateur and Benelux retailer Action increased its net asset value (NAV) by 14 percent to 396 pence a share, despite volatility in foreign exchange markets that reduced net asset value by 114 million pounds or 12 pence a share.

The firm proposed a final dividend of 14 pence a share, bringing the total for its 2015 financial year to 20 pence a share, subject to shareholder approval. ($1 = 0.6352 pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Sinead Cruise)