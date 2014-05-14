LONDON May 14 British private equity group 3I group plc said on Thursday it had completed 669 million pounds ($1.13 billion) of exits in its full year to March 31.

The owner of women's fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn said cash investment totaled 337 million pounds compared to 149 million pounds the previous year.

The group confirmed a final dividend of 13.3 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the full year to 20.0 pence per share.

3i said net asset value (NAV) per share was 348 pence. ($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, editing by Anjuli Davies.)