LONDON, July 18 British private equity investor 3i said on Thursday it made no new investments in its fiscal first quarter but signalled an improving outlook for overseas deals.

The owner of women's fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn said it had completed or announced 443 million pounds ($672.2 million) of divestments in the three months to June 30.

"We have started to see a pick up in interesting investment opportunities across our private equity platform, particularly in the United States and more recently in Northern Europe," Chief Executive Simon Borrows said in a statement.

3i, which has spent the last year restructuring following shareholder frustration at poor share price performance and weak results from its buyout business, said net asset value grew 5 percent to 326 pence in the last three months.

Gross debt at the end of the quarter was 913 million pounds, meeting its target of cutting below 1 billion pounds by June.