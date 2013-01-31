BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
LONDON Jan 31 British private equity group 3i said on Thursday it had made strong progress in its efforts to restructure the business and was on track to cut debt below 1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) by June.
The owner of women's fashion retailer Hobbs and Tommee Tippee baby bottle maker Mayborn said net asset values grew 4.8 percent to 286 pence a share in the three months to the end of December.
Its debt at Dec. 31 stood at 1.2 billion pounds.
Chief Executive Simon Borrows, who took over last year following shareholder frustration at poor share price performance and weak results from its buyout business, also said the company expected to exceed its cost-cutting targets for the financial year.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r