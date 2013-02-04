MUMBAI Feb 4 British private equity group 3i Group Plc said on Monday its head of Asia operations Anil Ahuja and a senior India executive will be leaving the company and named Samir Palod as head of the India team.

Ahuja, who joined 3i in April 2005, and Girish Baliga, a partner who was part of the firm's India infrastructure investment team, are leaving to pursue "other opportunities," the company said in a statement without giving details.

Palod, who also joined 3i in 2005 and is part of the private equity firm's infrastructure investment business in India, has been appointed as India managing director with immediate effect, the statement said.

3i is planning to focus on further asset disposals over the coming months, and last month it said that it intends to build on strong progress made in its efforts to restructure the business.