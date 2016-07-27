Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
LONDON, July 27 British private equity firm 3i's total return on assets reached 16.4 percent in its first quarter to June 30, it said on Tuesday, adding that its portfolio had been helped by sterling weakness since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Its diluted net asset value (NAV) per share, a key performance indicator, rose to 538 pence from 463 pence in the previous quarter.
"While we cannot be immune to what we expect will be a volatile and challenging period, we expect the portfolio to be generally resilient as the wider implications of Brexit unfold," the company said in a statement.
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.