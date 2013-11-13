LONDON Nov 13 Activist investor Edward
Bramson's Sherborne Investors no longer has any
exposure to British private equity group 3i, having sold
some of its stake and hedged the rest after seeing better
opportunities elsewhere.
Sherborne, which built a 5 percent stake earlier in the
year, said on Wednesday it had disposed of some of its holding
and offset the rest through the use of derivatives.
Sherborne said it had bought the stake at an average net
cost of 266p per share and had sold or hedged the shares for
367p each, which would represent a 38 percent return.
Last year Sherborne raised 207 million pounds ($329.7
million) with the aim of investing in an unspecified listed
company it considered undervalued.
"The investment manager has indicated that it believes that
the risk of and rewards from new investments that it has
identified offer better returns to the company's shareholders
than a continuing investment in 3i," Sherborne said in a
statement.
3i has been on a drive to boost its performance since
appointing a new chief executive in May last year, cutting jobs
and retrenching to its northern European roots in an effort to
win over shareholders frustrated at its poor share price
performance and weak results from its buyout business.
Shares in the group, which have gained almost 67 percent
this year, were down 3.4 percent by 1024 GMT at 369.7 pence.
The investment firm said it would pay out the net profit it
had made on its 31 investment as a dividend, expected to be
around 20p per share.
Media-shy Bramson has a history of taking on the managements
of companies he considers to be underperforming.
In 2011 he led a boardroom coup at British fund firm F&C
Asset Management, ousting the chairman and pursuing a
root-and-branch shake-up of the 144-year old company after years
of share price underperformance.