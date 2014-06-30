BRIEF-Patrimoine et Commerce Q1 gross rental income rises to 10.3 million euros
* Q1 gross rental income EUR 10.3 million ($11.05 million)versus EUR 9.9 million year ago
June 30 3i Group Plc
* Announces the sale of its minority stake in foster + partners ("the company
* 3i has today received cash proceeds of £70 million which, together with loan repayments received to date, represents aggregate cash proceeds of £108 million
* Will receive deferred consideration of £40 million plus interest.
* This represents a money multiple of 1.8x on 3i's original investment and a small premium to the valuation at 31 march 2014. Further company coverage:
* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing