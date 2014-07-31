BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
July 31 3i Group Plc :
* Has agreed to sell its stake in John Hardy in conjunction with Catterton's acquisition of the brand
* CEO Damien Dernoncourt will retain an equity stake in the company
* Total proceeds received represent a 1.9x money multiple on 3i Group's original investment of 15 mln stg
* Proceeds to company, including dividend repayments, sale of preferred shares and its 22.4 pct stake, will be about 26 mln stg
* Further 2 mln stg is anticipated in deferred consideration Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.