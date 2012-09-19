Sept 19 3M Co is working to address
objections that the U.S. Department of Justice raised over its
planned $550 million acquisition of Avery-Dennison Corp
's office products group, the diversified U.S.
manufacturer's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"We have a contract that remains in place at the present
time and we are reviewing the situation," CFO David Meline told
investors.
The Justice Department on Sept. 4 threatened a lawsuit to
block the deal over antitrust concerns.
Chief Executive Inge Thulin, who in February took the top
job at the maker of products ranging from Post-It notes to films
for television screens, said that under his tenure the company
would aim to do "maybe fewer, but slightly bigger" acquisitions
than it has in the past.