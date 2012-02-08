* Buckley nearing mandatory retirement age

By John D. Stoll

Feb 8 3M Co said Chief Operating Officer Inge Thulin will succeed George Buckley as chief executive on Feb. 24 in a move that signals the board's desire to stick to its strategic course even as there is a change in leadership.

Buckley, who hits 3M's mandatory retirement age of 65 this month, has been talking with the board of directors in recent months about potentially staying. Thulin, a longtime 3M executive promoted to chief operating officer last year, was widely expected to replace Buckley if he retired.

During an interview Wednesday, Thulin declined to discuss specifics of boardroom discussions regarding Buckley's retirement. He did say that he and the outgoing CEO have been working on a "very precise transition plan" for 10 months to ensure a "very orderly transition."

"The company is doing very well," Thulin said. "We would like to make that continue," noting that pursuing acquisitions, funding product creation, and venturing deeper into emerging markets will remain key priorities.

3M's board expects to elect Thulin to chairman at the company's annual meeting in May. Buckley, who was not available for comment, will officially retire June 1.

In a regulatory filing late Wednesday, 3M said it will pay Thulin a $1.3 million in annual cash salary and an additional $2 million in cash compensation targets. His target long-term incentive grants for 2012 - including stock options - is $8 milion.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M, founded in 1902, makes a wide range of products that include Scotch Tape, stethoscopes and sandpaper. It has deep roots in the auto industry, consumer electronics, office supplies and health care.

'BUSINESS AS USUAL'

Thulin, 58, was named chief operating officer in May as part of a succession plan that has been well telegraphed to Wall Street. Investors appeared unsurprised by the announcement as 3M shares were virtually unchanged in Wednesday trading.

"We expect business as usual," said Kevin Walkush, business analyst for Jensen Investment Management. "Our expectation is that Inge has been really engaged with Buckley on setting the strategy .... We're not really sure what would be radically different with Inge."

Jensen owns nearly 3 million shares of 3M.

Recently, 3M has posted substantial growth in the transportation sector, security products and health care. But a weak economy in Europe and a soft consumer electronics industry has pressured results.

The biggest bright spot has been consistent growth in new regions around the world.

Thulin, a native of Sweden, joined 3M in 1979 in sales and marketing, but built a reputation over the past nine years as a well-traveled leader of 3M's international operations. Sales outside the United States have grown from less than $10 billion in 2003 to $20 billion, or 65 percent of current total sales.

Thulin has managed operations in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Thulin said 3M would be particularly bullish on Southeast Asia in coming years as it looks to support growth in the region that will be primarily fueled by continued economic development in China.

He also cited Brazil as a key market for 3M in coming years.

"We need to follow the trends in those parts of the world and invest more aggressively as some of them are starting to pick up," he said.

INNOVATION MACHINE

Thulin told Reuters that Buckley has squarely focused the company on innovation, pointing to the company's oft-cited "vitality index" that tracks the percentage of revenue generated by products introduced within the last five years. When Buckley arrived in late 2005, the vitality index was less than 20 percent; today it is in excess of 30 percent.

Thulin said he plans to continue to boost 3M's "innovation machine" in coming years.

Oliver Pursche, president of Gary Goldberg Financial Services, said "you're likely to have a continuation of the strategic direction" under new leadership. "(Thulin) needs to keep executing the strategy and fine tuning it."

That includes keeping an eye on potential acquisitions.

In recent months, as Thulin has taken a more active role in running the company, 3M has continued to pursue acquisitions. In January, it moved to expand its office supply business with the $550 million cash purchase of Avery Dennison Corp's office and consumer products unit, which includes Avery labels and HI-LITERS markers.

Shares of 3M closed 0.1 percent higher at $87.97 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has been trading around the highest point since August, following the company's stronger-than-expected quarterly results in late January.

Pursche, whose firm held 3M stock but recently sold it for diversification purposes, said 3M stock's has performed "OK ... it's not Apple but it's not a disaster - it's not Citigroup."

QUOTING WORLD LEADERS

3M's stock has risen about 12 percent over Buckley's tenure, outpacing the 8 percent rise of the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index but lagging the company's blue chip peers. United Technologies Corp shares are up 52 percent over that time and Caterpillar Inc has almost doubled.

They trade at 14 times forecast 2012 earnings, a premium to the Dow Jones industrial average's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.

Buckley made a big imprint by hemming together the company's sprawling global operations. He leaves the conglomerate with a legacy of pursuing new acquisitions and accelerating ways to freshen its product portfolio.

He has also been credited with deepening 3M's management bench.

"We generally applaud Buckley's six-year tenure at 3M, where we believe he helped to reinvigorate the company's research-driven success while maintaining terrific financial health and excellent profitability," Morningstar analyst Adam Fleck said in a note to investors.

Buckley, a native of England, joined 3M after a stint atop Brunswick Corp and was well known for quoting world leaders, such as Winston Churchill or John F. Kennedy.