Dec 8 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, announced that it has entered into agreements to sell the identity management business within its Traffic Safety and Security Division, to Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, for $850 million.

The company said the deal is expected to close during the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)