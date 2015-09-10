Sept 10 Post-it notes maker 3M Co said it was exploring a sale or a spinoff of its unit that makes software for hospitals, among other strategic alternatives.

3M Health Information Systems, a unit of the company's healthcare business, had trailing 12-month revenue of about $730 million, 3M said on Thursday.

