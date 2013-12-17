Fog grounds flights in and out of New Zealand capital
WELLINGTON, March 29 Thick flog blanketed the New Zealand capital on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights and leaving travellers stranded.
Dec 17 3M Co, whose products include Post-it notes and film for flat-panel televisions, said it expects organic sales to rise by 3-6 percent excluding the effect of foreign exchange in 2014.
The company also raised its dividend for the first quarter by 35 percent to 85.5 cents per share.
3M forecast 2014 earnings of $7.30 to $7.55 per share. Analysts on average expected $7.40 per share on revenue of $32.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects to spend $17 billion-$22 billion on share repurchases for 2013-17, compared with its previous estimate of $7.5 billion-$15 billion.
The company's shares were up 2.6 percent at $131 before the bell on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 29 Airline Flybe Group Plc has reduced flying capacity and cut costs as weak demand, pricing pressures and poor weather conditions dented fourth-quarter revenue, it said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 29 ** Siemens has no plans to gradually to sell down its stake in healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, its chief executive tells Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview