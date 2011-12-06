* 3M sees 2012 rev up 2-6 pct, EPS growth 7-11 pct
* Sees Europe in mild recession; electronics improving
* Shares up 1.8 pct, outperforming broader market
By John D. Stoll
Dec 6 3M Co forecast 2012 earnings and
revenue toward the high end of Wall Street expectations, citing
"slow but positive growth" in the United States and an expected
recovery in the global electronics market in the second half of
next year.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer forecast 2012 revenue
growth of 2 percent to 6 percent due to continued gains in most
of its businesses -- including the two largest, transportation
and health care -- and strengthening conditions in emerging
markets, including Latin America and China.
Acquisitions will also boost revenue in 2012, helping
offset negative impacts from taxes and foreign exchange, 3M
executives told analysts and investors at a meeting in New York
on Tuesday.
The Minneapolis-based company reaffirmed its 2011 guidance,
calming investor concerns after its third-quarter earnings fell
below expectations amid trouble in the electronics business and
Western Europe.
Shares of 3M were up 1.8 percent at $82.36 in midday trade
on the New York Stock Exchange, outpacing modest gains in the
wider market.
Chief Executive George Buckley said 3M sees a "mild
recession" in Europe and expects a decrease in display and
graphics revenue to persist in 2012. He said the company can
manage turbulence in Europe and that the electronics business
will see "recovery" in the second half of the year.
He said 2012 "will be a pretty good year for 3M despite the
challenges that we feel very able to deal with."
A big question about 2012 was left unanswered in the
executives' prepared remarks: Buckley turns 65 in February, the
mandatory retirement age at 3M. Presentations given by several
executives did not address the succession plan.
3M forecast 2012 earnings of $6.25 to $6.50 per share, up 7
percent to 11 percent from expected 2011 results. It forecast
2012 revenue of $30.2 billion to $31.5 billion.
The midpoints of 3M's forecasts exceed what analysts had
forecast for 2012. Analysts' average forecast is for earnings
of $6.28 a share on revenue of $30.59 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
EUROPE'S 'MILD RECESSION'
Jefferies & Co equities analyst Laurence Alexander called
3M's outlook "conservative," noting that the company will be
hurt by a higher tax rate and foreign exchange. He said those
factors should offset volume growth.
But he added that next year's performance hinges on 3M's
ability to raise prices and boost productivity.
The company, making products ranging from Post-It notes to
films used in flat-panel televisions, said global demand for
more sophisticated and efficient products will drive 2012
revenue, but executives continued to strike a cautious tone.
Although Buckley said "Western Europe seems to be getting
worse" at the moment, he spent considerable time explaining why
the current environment is different from the downturn that
took place in 2008 and 2009.
He said the "visibility" of the sovereign debt issues in
Europe means "the economy is more likely to grow slowly, not
collapse."