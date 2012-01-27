Jan 26 3M Co's board of directors
are divided over whether to extend the contract of chief
executive George Buckley once it expires in a month, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with
the matter.
Lead independent director Vance Coffman and an ex-Allstate
Corp chief executive Edward Liddy are among those who
want to see Buckley, who will turn 65 in a month, head 3M for
possibly another year, the person told the Journal.
However, other directors, led by Robert Morrison, a former
Quaker Oats Co CEO, want to promote the current chief operating
officer, Inge Thulin, to CEO, fearing he may quit the company if
Buckley's stay is extended, the paper reported.
"Any succession decisions are delicate," Liddy told the
Journal. The paper said it could not reach for comment Thulin or
the directors who are opposing the extension of Buckley's
contract.
Buckley does not want to leave because "he loves his job,"
the Journal reported.
The maker of Post-It Notes, Scotch tape and components for
consumer electronics reported a market beating fourth-quarter
profit on Thursday as demand from industrial and transport
markets offset weak sales to makers of consumer electronics.
Officials at St. Paul, Minnesota-based 3M could not
immediately be reached by Reuters outside business hours.