Jan 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co will cut about 300 jobs as it combines its security and traffic safety units, one of Chief Executive Inge Thulin's first moves to improve the profitability of underperforming units.

The company expects to take $8 million in one-time charges in the first quarter as a result of that combination, with total first-quarter charges coming to $30 million, Thulin told investors Thursday on a conference call.