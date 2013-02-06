BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
Feb 6 3M Co said on Wednesday that Muhtar Kent, chief executive of Coca-Cola Co, would be joining its board of directors beginning in April.
Kent, who has served as CEO of the world's biggest soft drink maker since 2008, is the first new director to join 3M's board since Inge Thulin became CEO of the diversified U.S. manufacturer last year.
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc - net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement