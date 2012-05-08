May 8 Shareholders of 3M Co on Tuesday
rejected proposals that the diversified U.S. manufacturer no
longer use corporate funds for political contributions and step
up its disclosures surrounding lobbying.
Shareholders at the company's annual meeting also voted down
a proposal to split the chairman and chief executive posts, now
both held by Inge Thulin, the company said in a statement.
Meeting in St. Paul, Minnesota, shareholders approved all
board-recommended motions, including an advisory vote on
executive pay.
Boston-based Trillium Asset Management had made the proposal
that the company cease making political donations, following a
2010 incident when Target Corp became the target of a
boycott campaign after contributing to a Republican candidate
who opposed gay marriage.
Target, as well as fellow contributor 3M, said they backed
the candidate for his positions on business, not social issues.
Opponents of corporate political donations argued that 3M
put its reputation at risk by making contributions to
potentially controversial candidates.
The board had advised shareholders to allow it to continue
making contributions, saying it needed to be "an effective
participant in the legislative process."