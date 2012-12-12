Dec 12 3M Co expects profit to rise
about 8 percent next year as the U.S. economy continues its slow
recovery.
The maker of products ranging from Post-It notes to films
used in electronics said it expects to report 2013 earnings of
between $6.70 and $6.95 per share.
At its midpoint, that range would represent an 8 percent
rise from the $6.32 per share analysts expect it to report for
2012.
Analysts on average were expecting 2013 earnings of $6.85
per share excluding one-time items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company expects organic
revenue -- a measure that excludes the effects of acquisitions,
divestitures and exchange-rate fluctuations -- to rise between 2
percent and 5 percent.