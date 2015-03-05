(Adds details on supplier)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, March 5 St. Paul-based 3M Co,
one of the world's largest manufacturers and the maker of
Post-it notes, will take new steps to ensure that its suppliers
of paper, pulp and packaging provide materials that come from
sustainably logged timber.
The new paper-sourcing policy, aimed at preventing the
destruction of fragile forests, comes after pressure on 3M from
environmental activists, who accused the company of outdated
practices.
The company, which also manufacturers Scotch brand tape
products, will now require some 5,000 direct suppliers, located
in more than 70 countries, to provide data, including the source
of their harvested wood fiber. The company says it may sever
ties with suppliers that fail to meet its standards.
While other companies have also set conservation standards
for their suppliers, 3M's action is expected to have broad
ripple effects, because of the size of its supply network, said
Todd Paglia, executive director at ForestEthics, a forest and
climate advocacy organization.
ForestEthics, which led a campaign against 3M, is now
applauding the company's new standards.
"No other manufacturer has adopted such a rigorous policy
with such reach around the world," Paglia said.
3M is the latest company to take voluntary steps to reform
its supply chain practices amid pressure from environmental
groups. In January, Wilmar International Ltd, the
world's largest palm oil processor, opened its supply chains to
outside scrutiny in what environmentalists called an
unprecedented step to help safeguard tropical forests.
Under 3M's policy, all paper-based products and packaging
suppliers will be expected to harvest in ways that don't
threaten peatland ecosystems and intact forest landscapes. The
policy also aims to protect dense, high-carbon stock forests and
ensure the rights of indigenous peoples.
The company said it developed its policy in collaboration
with environmental groups. The company is working with a
non-profit agency, The Forest Trust, to help make sure suppliers
are not running afoul of conservation standards. Greenpeace has
also hailed the new policy.
The company, which declined to specify how much it spends
purchasing paper products, is in the process of reviewing its
suppliers and says it will issue its first public progress
report in May.
"We are taking responsibility for making sure our pulp and
paper suppliers meet the requirements of the policy, and help
them to raise their performance if necessary," said Jean
Sweeney, 3M's vice president of environmental, health, safety
and sustainability operations.
As a result of its new policy, 3M has entered into
discussions with Canada's Resolute Forest Products Inc,
which has been criticized by Greenpeace for its logging
practices. Although 3M does not purchase material directly from
Resolute, some companies that supply it with paper products do.
Sweeney said that for now, 3M will not initiate new business
that includes Resolute.
A Resolute spokesman said the company does not comment on
specific customer or vendor relationships, but said that
"Resolute adheres to the letter and spirit of the law, and in
many cases exceeds regulatory requirements."
"We actively speak with customers and prospective customers
and tout Canada's leadership and our own leadership in forestry
practices and in overall sustainability matters," said Seth
Kursman, Resolute's vice president of corporate communications,
sustainability and government affairs.
As part of its new initiative, 3M has created positions in
each of its four regions around the world to oversee
implementation of the paper-sourcing policy.
The costs of implementing the policy are immaterial to
earnings, according to 3M, which reported $31.8 billion in sales
last year.
ForestEthics ran a multi-year campaign against 3M that
included a 40-foot Post-it note hung off a bridge near 3M's
headquarters. The fake "to-do list" sign included the words
"destroy forests" with a checkmark next to it.
Up to now, 3M has lacked a meaningful paper buying policy,
said Rolf Skar, Greenpeace's forest campaign director.
Greenpeace had been working behind the scenes and was
considering ramping up its campaign if 3M did not act, Skar
said.
"They probably heard the footsteps of an escalating
campaign, but also see sustainability as a brand asset," Skar
said.
"It's a good step forward," Skar said. "The marketplace
drives real change."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Peter Henderson and
Sue Horton)