* Global pension plan 82 pct funded

* 3M's long-term liabilities increased by $2.4 billion

* Company expects higher pension expense in 2012

Feb 16 3M plans to contribute about $800 million to $1 billion of cash to global pension and post retirement plans in 2012 after a reduced discount rate severely inflated the size of long-term liabilities on the company's balance sheet.

The company, in its annual report filed Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, said falling discount rates led to a reduction in the funded status of its pension plans.

As of the end of 2011, the company's worldwide pension plan was 82 percent funded. U.S. qualified pension plans were approximately 86 percent funded, international plans were 87 percent funded, and the U.S. non-qualified pension plan is not funded.

U.S. qualified plans make up 71 percent of the entire worldwide pension obligation.

The St. Paul, Minnesota-based company said long-term liabilities increased by approximately $2.4 billion as of the end of last year, in large part because lower discount rates inflated the size of 3M's pension obligation.

3M has said currency-related headwinds and a higher tax rate will also negatively affect 2012 earnings. But the company's expectation for sales growth, productivity improvements, and higher prices for its products will help offset those negative factors.