July 25 Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co posted a slightly higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by revenue increases across most of its business lines.

The company, whose products include Post-it notes and film for flat-panel televisions, said second-quarter net income rose to $1.2 billion, or $1.71 per share, from $1.17 billion, or $1.66 per share a year ago.