BRIEF-Pulmatrix says received key patent in U.S. For PUR0200
* Received key patent in U.S. for its lead drug candidate, PUR0200, which is intended to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases
April 23 U.S. manufacturer 3M Co posted slightly lower quarterly net income on Thursday and cut its full-year profit forecast as the strong dollar bites into sales more than it previously forecast.
First-quarter net income slipped to $1.2 billion from $1.21 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $1.85 per share from $1.79 per share a year ago, as the company reduced its shares outstanding. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)