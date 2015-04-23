April 23 U.S. manufacturer 3M Co posted slightly lower quarterly net income on Thursday and cut its full-year profit forecast as the strong dollar bites into sales more than it previously forecast.

First-quarter net income slipped to $1.2 billion from $1.21 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $1.85 per share from $1.79 per share a year ago, as the company reduced its shares outstanding. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)