July 23 Diversified manufacturer 3M Co on Thursday reported higher quarterly net profit, but lowered its full-year sales and earnings forecasts, citing slower than expected global growth.

The company said second-quarter net profit rose to $1.3 billion, or $2.02 per share, from $1.27 billion, or $1.91 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)